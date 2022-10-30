WATCH: Kyle Pitts scores touchdown against Carolina Panthers

The Falcons took the lead against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter thanks to a touchdown catch from tight end Kyle Pitts.

Pitts showed exactly why he’s so tough to defend at the goal line after he first pretended to block for a run play. The defender goes to beat the block and Pitts is off to the races.

Here’s another angle.

Witnessing a Kyle Pitts touchdown in person is very pleasing to me and my homegirls. pic.twitter.com/d9mEEd18Iu — defund candy corn. (@himynameis_shay) October 30, 2022

That was his second touchdown in three weeks after having only one in his rookie season.