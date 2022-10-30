 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Kyle Pitts scores touchdown against Carolina Panthers

Arthur Smith is focusing on Pitts early against Carolina.

By Matthew Chambers
Carolina Panthers v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Falcons took the lead against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter thanks to a touchdown catch from tight end Kyle Pitts.

Pitts showed exactly why he’s so tough to defend at the goal line after he first pretended to block for a run play. The defender goes to beat the block and Pitts is off to the races.

Here’s another angle.

That was his second touchdown in three weeks after having only one in his rookie season.

