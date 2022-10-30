Falcons fans don’t expect any trades, confident in the team heading in to Week 8

Week 8 is here, with the Atlanta Falcons taking on the Carolina Panthers for checks notes first place in the NFC South. That’s a wild sentence to type. I hope the Falcons can pull this one off and get back to .500.

Atlanta is currently sitting at 3-4 and coming off a bad loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a tough game against an opponent that clearly overmatched the Falcons, but Atlanta had opportunities to keep the game closer and potentially even close the gap. They just didn’t execute on offense and the defense struggled mightily in the first half.

Our SB Nation Reacts survey once again asked Falcons fans about their level of confidence in the team, this time heading into Week 8.

Despite the loss, Falcons fans remain very confident in the team heading into a crucial divisional matchup with the Panthers. 89% of fans surveyed are confident that Atlanta is heading in the right direction. I’m inclined to agree. This team is already better than expected in 2022, warts and all. The future in 2023, when the team is loaded with cap space and a full compliment of draft picks, is quite bright. Anything we get this season is just icing on the cake.

Speaking of the future, we also asked fans if they thought the Falcons would make any moves at the trade deadline.

Just 36% of fans surveyed think the Falcons will make a move before the NFL’s trade deadline. Atlanta certainly has the cap space and draft capital to make a move, if they so desired, but we also know this is an overperforming team with an eye on 2023 and beyond. I agree with the fans here: the Falcons should hold on to their assets for 2023. There are certainly some worthy players available, but I’d prefer to take my chances in free agency.

What are your thoughts on the Falcons chances against the Panthers this week, and do you think they’ll make any moves at the deadline?

