Falcons vs. Panthers inactives: CB Dee Alford is a go

The Falcons face a completely different team than last week’s high-flying Cincinnati Bengals offense, and a win would decisively put Atlanta at the top of the NFC South. Thanks to an extremely unlikely set of circumstances, the Falcons head into a match-up against the PJ Walker-led Carolina Panthers in first place in the NFC South.

The Panthers fired their bumbling head coach Matt Rhule and trot out their third quarterback since the end of last year, moving from third-overall pick Sam Darnold to first-overall pick Baker Mayfield to XFL passer PJ Walker. Christian McCaffrey is gone.

What these Panthers are is an open question, but beatable is certainly an option. The Falcons needed a little luck around corner and got it, thanks to Dee Alford suiting up at the team’s snake-bitten position. AJ Terrell and Jaylin Hawkins headlight Atlanta’s inactives, but neither were expected to play. Even though he has seen few targets, Bryan Edwards is active and appears to be getting more chances after being a healthy inactive earlier this season.

FALCONS INACTIVES

CB A.J. Terrell

S Jaylinn Hawkins

ILB Nate Landman

OLB Quinton Bell

OL Chuma Edoga

TE Anthony Firkser

DL Matt Dickerson

For the Panthers, Chuba Hubbard out means we have a D’Onta Foreman gets his revenge game. The Falcons briefly had Foreman in on its running back rotation last year. He was an emergency signing by the Panthers last week and had a great game.

PANTHERS INACTIVES