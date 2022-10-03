NFL Week 4 ‘Monday Night Football’ game picks and predictions

The 2022 NFL season is officially underway. Week 4 is in the books except for tonight’s game, and we got to see our fair share of interesting outcomes. Notably for our readers, every NFC South team aside from our beloved Falcons lost on Sunday. The New Orleans Saints fell to the Minnesota Vikings in London, the Carolina Panthers couldn’t keep up with the Arizona Cardinals, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got blasted on Sunday Night Football by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Funny enough, that puts Atlanta in a tie for first in the NFC South with Tampa Bay—although technically the Bucs have the tiebreaker thanks to divisional record. All the more interesting, the Falcons will have an opportunity to take sole possession of first place with an upset over the Bucs in Week 5.

Wrapping things up this week, however, Monday Night Football features a very interesting matchup between two NFC West rivals. Both also happened to be playoff teams in 2021, and both certainly have similar aspirations in 2022. The Los Angeles Rams (2-1) have not been as dominant out of the gate as expected, while the San Francisco 49ers (1-2) have struggled mightily on offense despite an elite defense.

Let’s get right to tonight’s picks, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested. At the bottom, I’ll show the rest of the staff’s picks for the game.

Monday Night Football: Los Angeles Rams (2-1) and San Francisco 49ers (1-2)

The pick: Rams (+100)

Spread: 49ers -2 | Over/Under: 42 | Moneyline: 49ers -120, Rams +100

This looks like a great divisional matchup between two very good 2021 teams. The Rams haven’t looked quite as dominant as you’d expect from a defending Super Bowl champion, but seem to be rounding back into form. San Francisco has played elite defense—this is the NFL’s #1 scoring defense—but has struggled mightily on offense (31st in scoring). It’s a tough game to pick, because these two teams have typically played each other very tough. I’m going with the Rams and the trust I have in that offense to put more points on the board, even against a quality 49ers defense.

