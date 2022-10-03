Cordarrelle Patterson to injured reserve after “minor procedure”

Bad news for the Atlanta Falcons as the team’s top offensive weapon, Cordarrelle Patterson, heads to short-term injured reserve. Atlanta’s leading rusher will miss at least four games, returning as soon as November 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Patterson missed two practices last week, finally getting in a limited practice on Friday before the game. The expectation was Patterson needed to rest his knee and his missed time was precautionary. However, it is unclear if the “minor procedure” is related to the same knee injury, as first reported by ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson is going on IR to return. Had a minor procedure this morning. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) October 3, 2022

While we are still short on information, Tori McElhaney had the following quote from head coach Arthur Smith.

Arthur Smith said he "expects CP back sooner rather than later." Caleb Huntley to be signed to the 53-man roster.



Also noted he expects Isaiah Oliver to be back sooner rather than later, too. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) October 3, 2022

The good news for the Falcons is both backup running backs arrived on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Caleb Huntley was moved to the team’s active roster in a corresponding move (he was previously on the practice squad. Huntley was 2nd in rushing against Cleveland with 10 carries for 56 yards. Tyler Allegeier had 10 carries for 84 yards. Allegeier additionally had a catch for 20 yards.

Atlanta is a bit short on depth now, with both Patterson and Damien Williams on injured reserve. That may be problematic as Atlanta found its niche: running the ball and keeping the game out of Marcus Mariota’s hands. Smith had his work cut out for him before the injury, with Mariota’s limitations evident and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the docket Sunday. Now with Patterson out, the Falcons are in a tough spot.