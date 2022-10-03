Falcons will reportedly add RB Caleb Huntley to 53 man roster

Caleb Huntley has been waiting for his opportunity. The second-year undrafted free agent out of Ball State played well in both the 2021 and 2022 preseasons and has been on the practice squad, but actual playing time has come sparingly. Called up to the roster from the practice squad in Week 2, he received just a single carry.

That all changed on Sunday against the Browns, as Huntley keyed a huge run-first drive basically on his own. He finished the game with 10 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown, and that impressive stat line doesn’t really do his performance justice, as he showcased really good burst and tremendous physicality on his way there.

Huntley made the most of his opportunity, in other words, and as ESPN’s Mike Rothstein reports, the Falcons are rewarding him for it by adding him to the 53 man roster. There’s no word yet on a corresponding move.

The Atlanta Falcons will be signing RB Caleb Huntley to the 53-man roster after his 10-carry, 56-yard, one touchdown performance on Sunday against Cleveland, according to a source.



Huntley had been called up from Atlanta's p-squad against the Browns & Rams this year. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) October 3, 2022

We’ll see when the team makes this official, but Rothstein is a reliable reporter, so it’s a matter of when the announcement is coming. I’m thrilled for Huntley both because he’s earned this shot after his performance, but also because he’s been waiting a while to get it.

Atlanta now has a good problem in that their crowded backfield is full of useful options, with Cordarrelle Patterson the obvious lead back, Tyler Allgeier looking incredibly promising as well, and Avery Williams providing speed and big pickups when he’s utilized. Damien Williams will be eligible to return from injured reserve after next week and could just add to the glut of talent the Falcons have here, so it will be interesting to see how Atlanta handles this going forward. For now, I’d expect Allgeier and Huntley to pick up a ton of work against Tampa Bay this coming week, with Patterson mixing in to be his usual explosive self so long as his health allows it. This is a good, deep backfield.

Congratulations to Huntley, and we’ll look forward to seeing what he can do against the Buccaneers.