NFL Week 8 game picks from The Falcoholic

Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season continued to bring chaos to the standings. The Carolina Panthers dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from start-to-finish, and the Bucs followed it up with a loss to the Ravens on Thursday Night Football. That means Atlanta is currently first place in the NFC South, folks. We also saw the Washington Commanders upset the Green Bay Packers, and the Chicago Bears beat up on the New England Patriots. Wild times.

Week 8’s slate looks much spicier. We had a pretty good game between the Bucs and Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Somehow, the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers are playing for control of the division. And there are a handful of interesting divisional games, like the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals traveling to face the Cleveland Browns.

Before we get to the picks, let’s check in on our staff standings.

Dave “The Boss Man” Choate remains in first place at 62%, but Aaron Freeman has closed the gap with a strong Week 7 slate and is now at 61%. Kevin Knight remains in third place at 57%. The final two spots are still held by Jeanna “Mad Online” Thomas (54%) and Will McFadden (50%).

Speaking of Week 8, here are the staff’s picks. As more writers join in, they’ll appear in the picks below.

What are your thoughts on Week 8’s slate of games? Any particular matchups you’ll be watching?

