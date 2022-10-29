Falcons vs. Panthers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Falcons can get back to .500, solidify their hold on the NFC South, and beat a divisional rival for the first time this year on Sunday. That’s a pretty great mix of positive outcomes for a single win, so let’s hope they can do it.

Their opponent is a Panthers team trying to find its way after firing Matt Rhule, and they got off to a nice start after beating up on the Buccaneers a week ago. The Falcons can’t assume Carolina will fall back to earth, so the hope is that they can use the same quality ground game, efficient passing attack, and opportunistic defense that got them a victory against San Francisco to beat the Panthers. I really do like their chances.

This is also an excellent chance to see how the Falcons bounce back from their first bad loss of the 2022 season. Last year, Atlanta lost badly almost every time they faced an actual contender, but this year they had kept every game close even in defeat until Cincinnati. They should be plenty motivated.

Here’s what you need to know to watch the game on Sunday.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers, Week 8

When: Sunday, October 30, 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Channel: FOX 5 locally; NFL Sunday Ticket nationally

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma & Shannon Spake

Radio: 92.9 The Game; Dave Archer and Wes Durham announcing

Streaming: Atlanta Falcons official app locally; NFL+ nationally

Odds:Atlanta’s a favorite for the first time this year, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Key Questions: Will the Falcons get their very first divisional win of the 2022 season? Can a passing game that has slowed in recent weeks help lift this team to victory? Will the Panthers actually put up a fight, or will they crash back down to earth after an unexpected win?

2022 Falcons regular season schedule (3-4)

Week 1: Loss vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, September 11, 1 p.m. ET

vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, September 11, 1 p.m. ET Week 2: Loss @ Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, September 18, 4:05 p.m. ET

@ Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, September 18, 4:05 p.m. ET Week 3: Win @ Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, September 25, 4:25 p.m. ET

@ Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, September 25, 4:25 p.m. ET Week 4: Win vs. Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 2, 1 p.m. ET

vs. Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 2, 1 p.m. ET Week 5: Loss @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, October 10, 1 p.m. ET

@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, October 10, 1 p.m. ET Week 6: Win vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 16, 1 p.m. ET

vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 16, 1 p.m. ET Week 7: Loss @ Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 23, 1 p.m. ET

@ Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 23, 1 p.m. ET Week 8: vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, October 30, 1 p.m. ET

Week 9: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, November 6, 1 p.m. ET

Week 10: @ Carolina Panthers, Thursday Night Football, November 10, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 11: vs. Chicago Bears, Sunday, November 20, 1 p.m. ET

Week 12: @ Washington Commanders, Sunday, November 27, 1 p.m. ET

Week 13: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 4, 1 p.m. ET

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15: @ New Orleans Saints, Sunday, December 18, TBD

Week 16: @ Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, December 24, 1 p.m. ET

Week 17: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, January 1, 1 p.m. ET

Week 18: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD

