Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell officially ruled OUT vs. Panthers

We’ve been monitoring the health of both the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers throughout the week, and we now have injury designations for Sunday’s game. The Falcons are currently in first place in the NFC South, and a win on Sunday will only help them retain the division lead. Unfortunately, the Falcons will be without some key players due to recent injuries. Let’s take a look.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

RB Caleb Huntley (illness)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DB Dee Alford (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

NO PARTICIPATION

CB AJ Terrell (hamstring) OUT

SS Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) OUT

FULL PARTICIPATION

OT Taylor Moton (illness)

G Mike Jordan (personal)

DT Matthew Ioannidis (concussion)

DB Donte Jackson (ankle)

LB Arron Mosby (hamstring)

DT Daviyon Nixon (illness)

WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring)

SS Sean Chandler (hamstring)

DB Myles Hartsfield (hamstring)

CB Jaycee Horn (ribs) QUESTIONABLE

LB Cory Littleton (groin)

OL Austin Corbett (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

S Justin Burris (hip) QUESTIONABLE

DE Marquis Haynes (illness) QUESTIONABLE

NO PARTICIPATION

RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) OUT

For the Falcons, we essentially got clarification on what we all expected. A.J. Terrell, who has missed practice all week and was classified as “week-to-week,” will indeed miss Sunday’s game against the Panthers. This is a blow to an extremely banged up secondary which recently lost corner Casey Hayward Jr. to injured reserve.

Jaylinn Hawkins was ruled out earlier in the week, so there’s no surprise that he will also miss the Panthers game. Dee Alford, who would be expected to step up in Terrell’s absence, is listed as questionable after practicing on a limited-basis on Friday.

The Panthers will be without running back Chubba Hubbard, who has an ankle injury. This comes a week after the team traded away franchise running back Chrisitian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. Expect to see a heavy dose of D’Onta Foreman on Sunday, who in my opinion is actually a better running back than Hubbard. Falcons’ fans may recall Foreman spent the 2021 preseason in Atlanta before being released right before the season started.