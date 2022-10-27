Falcons injury report: Dee Alford limited, Caleb Huntley not practicing on Thursday

We’re moving along as the Atlanta Falcons prepare to host the Carolina Panthers in an interesting divisional matchup which will determine who is (somehow) in first in the NFC South. Both the Falcons and Panthers are dealing with injuries, and we have an update on the health of both teams following Thursday’s practice.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DB Dee Alford (hamstring)

NO PARTICIPATION

CB AJ Terrell (hamstring)

SS Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) OUT

RB Caleb Huntley (illness)

FULL PARTICIPATION

OT Taylor Moton (illness)

G Mike Jordan (personal)

DT Matthew Ioannidis (concussion)

DB Donte Jackson (ankle)

LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder)

LB Arron Mosby (hamstring)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring)

SS Sean Chandler (hamstring)

DB Myles Hartsfield (hamstring)

CB Jaycee Horn (ribs)

LB Cory Littleton (groin)

DT Daviyon Nixon (illness)

OL Austin Corbett (knee)

NO PARTICIPATION

DE Marquis Haynes (illness)

RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle)

There were no major changes to the Falcons’ injury report on Thursday. A.J. Terrell is still

“week-to-week” and not practicing, which basically means that you shouldn’t expect to see him play this weekend. Jaylinn Hawkins has already been ruled out as he recovers from a concussion.

Dee Alford remains limited, and should play this weekend unless there’s a setback on Friday. Finally, Caleb Huntley popped up on Thursday’s injury report as he’s dealing with an unspecified illness. We’ll monitor that heading into Friday, as the team’s running back depth chart would be very thin without him.

The Panthers has upgrades across the board and got players back to logging full practices. The most notable for them remains Chuba Hubbard, who would be a major piece in the Carolina backfield if he plays, but is still not practicing due to an ankle injury. We’ll keep an eye out for that on Friday as designations are handed out.