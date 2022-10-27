NFL Week 8 ‘Thursday Night Football’ game picks and predictions

Week 8 kicks off tonight with a potentially spicy Thursday Night Football matchup between two teams who were expected to challenge for division titles in 2022. The Baltimore Ravens (4-3) travel to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) in what should have been one of the best TNF matchups of the season. Unfortunately, while the Ravens have mostly held up their end of the bargain, the Bucs have slid further and further into mediocrity with each passing week.

Let’s get right to tonight’s pick, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested. At the bottom, I’ll show the rest of the staff’s picks for the game.

Thursday Night Football: Baltimore Ravens (4-3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4)

The pick: Ravens (+110)

Spread: Bucs -2 | Over/Under: 46.5 | Moneyline: Bucs -130, Ravens +110

After a surprisingly entertaining matchup last week between the Cardinals and Saints, we’ve got a pretty spicy game on tap tonight between two preseason contenders from different conferences. The Ravens have been up-and-down and have blown a lot of leads, but mostly still look like a dangerous team. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, has lumbered to a 3-4 record that is better than their on-field play and they’re coming off a 21-3 drubbing at the hands of the Panthers. I’ll gladly take the Ravens as an underdog in this matchup.

