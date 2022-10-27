Falcoholinks: Which Falcons DBs will be healthy enough to play this week?

As the Falcons prepare to take on the Panthers this week, injuries are on everyone’s mind. The Falcons’ secondary is especially thin with Casey Hayward on injured reserve and Jaylinn Hawkins and A.J. Terrell still nursing injuries.

Neither Hawkins (concussion) nor Terrell (hamstring) were able to participate in practice on Wednesday. Dee Alford (hamstring) did participate on a limited basis.

We’ll keep you updated on these players’ injury status throughout the week. Now, on to the links.

Behind enemy lines

How did the Panthers pull off last week’s win against the Buccaneers? MickSmiley at Cat Scratch Reader has five stats that help tell that story.

This is unrelated to the matchup, but it is a great story. The Panthers hosted their annual rookie Halloween costume party at Levine Children’s Hospital, and Walker Clement has the details at Cat Scratch Reader.

How and why did the Panthers end up with Sam Darnold? Jeremy Fowler at ESPN says Matt Rhule had a heavy hand in that decision.

Around the NFC South

How will the Saints offense perform against the Raiders defense? (Hopefully not well!) Jeremy Trottier at Canal Street Chronicles has the preview.

The Bucs will face the Ravens on Thursday Night Football, and the team is pretty banged up for that short turnaround. Multiple Bucs will miss tonight’s game, says James Yarcho at Bucs Nation.

Get ready for Thursday Night Football with Bucs Nation’s interview with Baltimore Beatdown.

NFL odds and ends

Here are some literal NFL odds for this week, courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Return of the Dak: How the Cowboys offense changed with Dak Prescott’s return - JP Acosta, SB Nation

Russell Wilson’s airplane workout is the most Russell Wilson thing ever - JP Acosta, SB Nation

The Falcons may make a trade before the deadline, but it won’t be for former Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn. The Eagles were able to trade a fourth-round pick for Quinn. - Brandon Lee Gowton, Bleeding Green Nation

ICYMI at The Falcoholic

How did former Falcons fare around the league in Week 7? Better than a lot of current Falcons, tbh. - Dave Choate

The Falcons actually have a decent amount of cap space heading into the trade deadline. What sorcery is this? - Dave Choate

How do the Falcons bounce back after the loss to the Bengals? - Allen Strk

Tweet of the day

.@e_harris_31 went undrafted, working at a potato chip factory...



Now he's living out his NFL dream, with faith at top of his mind pic.twitter.com/zJOPLOkHKQ — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 25, 2022

Podcast of the day

Check out last night’s Falcoholic Live for a recap of Sunday’s loss and a look toward the trade deadline.