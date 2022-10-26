Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell ‘week-to-week’

We’re on to a new week, as the Atlanta Falcons prepare to host the Carolina Panthers in an interesting divisional matchup. The Falcons are somehow in a spot to be first in the division if things fall their way this week, and a win against Carolina is a must to do that. The Falcons not only lost to the Cincinnati Bengals last week, but also lost to the injury bug, as a few key players are likely to miss some time.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DB Dee Alford (hamstring)

NO PARTICIPATION

CB AJ Terrell (hamstring)

SS Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) OUT

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DT Matthew Ioannidis (concussion)

DB Donte Jackson (ankle)

LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder)

LB Arron Mosby (hamstring)

WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring)

SS Sean Chandler (hamstring)

DB Myles Hartsfield (hamstring)

CB Jaycee Horn (ribs)

LB Cory Littleton (groin)

NO PARTICIPATION

DE Marquis Haynes (illness)

OT Taylor Moton (illness)

DT Daviyon Nixon (illness)

G Mike Jordan (personal)

RB Chubba Hubbard (ankle)

The Falcons have some major injuries, specifically in their secondary. We already know that safety Jaylinn Hawkins will be out this week, as he’s in concussion protocol. Corner A.J. Terrell is dealing with a hamstring injury which has been classified as ‘week-to-week,’ so I wouldn’t expect to see him for a game or two. Dee Alford was limited on Wednesday, and hopefully trends towards playing this week. We will see as the week progresses.

Looking at Carolina, they had several players listed as not practicing and limited on Wednesday. The most notable name is likely running back Chubba Hubbard, who is the starter following the Christian McCaffrey trade that occurred last week.