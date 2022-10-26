Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Wednesday, Oct. 26

A potentially busy week ahead for the Atlanta Falcons as they prepare to take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The secondary is in shambles due to the recent rash of injuries, so there could be some movement on that front.

Read on for Falcoholinks to kick off your Wednesday morning.

Falcons release DT Marlon Davidson

By far the biggest news of the day is the release of 2020 second-round draft pick Marlon Davidson, exiting Atlanta after appearing in only 19 games. While extremely promising out of the draft, injuries have plagued Davidson since he arrived. Considering his talent and age, Marlon Davidson will likely land elsewhere in short order, but it’s an inauspicious end to what seemed like a natural fit for the Falcons.

Free agent fits at cornerback

The Falcons will be without starting cornerback Casey Hayward for a number of weeks as he recovers from a knock he picked up against the 49ers, and A.J. Terrell is considered ‘week-to-week,’ which doesn’t bode well for his availability on Sunday.

Given the shellacking the secondary took in Cincinnati, it’s likely the Falcons are exploring options to bolster their defensive backfield amid the injuries. Given the current market, who may fit the bill as a free agent corner?

Falcons favored!

Yay, gambling! After being underdogs in the opening odds every week this season, the Falcons are finally favored on Sunday against the Panthers. Take your silver linings, I suppose.