Falcons Reacts Survey, Week 8: Should the Falcons make a move before the trade deadline?

The trade deadline is coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. E.T. Is there reason to believe the Falcons will make a move?

Despite the up-and-down play we’ve seen from the team this season, they’re hanging in there tied for first in the objectively bad NFC South. They do have some cap space to work with. Maybe there’s a player on the market who can help the team play more consistently.

And as always, we’d love to know how confident you’re feeling that the team is headed in the right direction. Last week, we saw the highest confidence numbers we could recall from Falcons fans in the history of SB Nation Reacts, with 97 percent of fans proclaiming their confidence in the team. We’ll see how last week’s loss to the Bengals shakes up that number this week.

If the Falcons DO make a trade before the deadline, who would you like to see them bring into Atlanta? What positions do you think are the greatest areas of need for this team? Weigh in with your thoughts in the comments, and check back for our survey results later this week.