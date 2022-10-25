Falcoholinks: The entire NFC South is a basement

OK, this is technically not Falcons news, but it is NFL news, and it made me laugh out loud. Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe was caught on camera during Monday night’s broadcast jamming out to ‘Stacy’s Mom’ by Fountains of Wayne.

Not Bailey Zappe casually singing along to “Stacy’s Mom” after hopping off the bench to lead back-to-back touchdown drives. pic.twitter.com/LLOhXONc44 — Jeff Lemieux (@jeff_lemieux) October 25, 2022

OK, fun Monday Night Football outtakes aside, we should talk about the NFC South, because it is a hot mess of a division. The Falcons — the FALCONS — are tied with the Bucs at the top of the division at 3-4. The Panthers, Atlanta’s opponent this weekend, are just one game out of first place. The rest of the season is going to be wild, especially as the playoff picture begins to shape up.

Anyway, on to the links.

Behind enemy lines

Steve Wilks, the hometown hero, picked up his first win — a divisional win over the Bucs — as Panthers head coach. Everything else can be put aside for a week to enjoy that feeling. - Walker Clement, Cat Scratch Reader

Even after beating the Bucs on Sunday, the Panthers are six-point underdogs as the lines open for this week’s game. - Bradley Smith, Cat Scratch Reader

Around the NFC South

There’s really not a nice way to say this. The entire division is a basement. - Dave Choate, The Falcoholic

The Saints have too many liabilities, and they’ve got the team wasting its season. - Jalen Dogan, Canal Street Chronicles

For many years, poor QB play was to blame for the Buccaneers’ failures. It’s time to admit they may be back there again. - Gil Arcia, Bucs Nation

NFL odds and ends

It’s never too early for a mock draft. - JP Acosta, SB Nation

This Mike Evans drop is one of the silliest plays from Week 7. - Ricky O’Donnell, SB Nation

Aaron Rodgers nailed his Big Lebowski early Halloween costume. - James Dator, SB Nation

ICYMI at The Falcoholic

Sorry to bring up old stuff, but here’s Dave’s recap of Sunday’s loss to the Bengals.

And some not great injury news. We’ll continue to monitor the injury situation throughout the week. - Dave Choate

Once again, the Falcons didn’t get Kyle Pitts involved in a meaningful way. And once again, they lost. - Will McFadden

Former Falcons QB Matt Ryan has been benched by the Colts. - Evan Birchfield

Tweet of the Day

.@AtlantaFalcons @GradyJarrett even in defeat he continues to play at a high level with MAX effort. Leaves his “ mark” against every opponent #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/yeEYsCKBGr — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 24, 2022

Podcast of the day:

Check out what our own Will McFadden and former Falcons fullback Ovie Mughelli think of the loss to the Bengals.