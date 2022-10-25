Falcons favored for first time against the Panthers

Fresh off of being throttled at the hands of Joe Burrow & Co., the Atlanta Falcons find themselves in more unfamiliar territory — 6.5 point favorites at home against the Carolina Panthers. Per DraftKings Sportbook, the Falcons enter this one as favorites for the first time this season, despite the drubbing that they took in Cincinnati, with the over/under set at 42 points.

The 35-17 loss was the first time the Falcons failed to cover the spread in 2022.

The Panthers, one of the league’s worst teams, sit at 2-5 after handing the Bucs a demoralizing loss on Sunday. On the heels of trading arguably their best offensive weapon in Christian McCaffrey, the P.J. Walker-led Panthers took down the Bucs to the tune of 21-3, making the NFC South the lone division in the NFL lacking a team with a winning record.

Sunday’s tilt will be a battle of a very bad team against a very injured team, and despite Atlanta’s loss against Cincinnati, Vegas has finally given the Falcons the benefit of the doubt.