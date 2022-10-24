Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, Oct. 24

The Falcons went down big against the Bengals and mustered enough fight to make a ballgame in the second half. They fell to 3-4 but remain tied for first place in the dumpster fire of a division that is the NFC South.

Falcons - Bengals recap

This one was looking like an absolute blowout in the first half, but the Atlanta Falcons channeled some of that never-say-die energy to make an actual game out of this for a bit. In the end, the Falcons had no answer for Joe Burrow and his receiving corps, falling 35-17 to the Bengals in Cincinnati.

The way Atlanta’s secondary has looked of late, we knew the Falcons would struggle against the Bengals’ offense. A rash of in-game injuries in the defensive backfield meant that Joe Burrow & Co. could do what they pleased.

It was a stark reminder that the Falcons are still in the midst of a rebuild — one that may appear ahead of schedule, but a rebuild nonetheless.

Injuries

The loss aside, Atlanta injuries were the story of this game. The Falcons lost multiple defenders, with A.J. Terrell’s first-quarter exit due to a hamstring injury the biggest loss.

Terrell’s exit was the first injury domino to fall, to be followed by injuries to cornerback Mike Ford, and safety Jaylinn Hawkins who left with a head injury.

