S Jaylinn Hawkins leaves game with head injury

The hits keep coming to the team’s secondary. After losing AJ Terrell in the first quarter, and briefly losing corner Mike Ford, the Falcons are down their top three corners. The last thing the secondary needed was more injuries.

And there are more injuries.

Atlanta’s play-making safety Jaylinn Hawkins left the blowout in the fourth quarter after suffering some sort of head injury. The NFL of course pulled Hawkins to check him for concussion symptoms. He headed to the blue injury tent which is staying quite busy today. Shockingly, there wasn’t a line to get in. He headed to the locker room after leaving the injury tent, which is not a great sign.

If Hawkins suffered a concussion, he’d most likely miss next week’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Backup Dean Marlowe stepped in for Hawkins but is definitely a step back. Marlowe started 9 games for the Detroit Lions last year.