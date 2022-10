The Falcons defense is struggling today, and perhaps it is because one of their best tacklers is stuck on the bench. Freddie Falcon showed off his great intensity and fighting spirit during the halftime pee wee game.

The results were impressive.

Freddie the Falcon squares up with a kid after a big hit



@NFLonFOXpic.twitter.com/WvZMwu44cf — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 23, 2022

Arthur Smith’s tough-nosed approach is flowing down all across the Falcons organization.