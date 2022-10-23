CB Mike Ford Jr. leaves game with apparent knee injury

A perplexing game unfolding in Cincinnati comes with a few injuries. AJ Terrell went down with an apparent hip injury and was quickly ruled out. Ja’Marr Chase suffered some sort of an injury but returned to the game. Now Mike Ford Jr., a corner but primarily a special teams specialist, left the game and headed directly to the blue medical tent.

Ford has played only sparingly on defense so far this season, however, the Falcons are already down their top three corners.

Ford was engaged with a blocker on a punt before coming up on the Bengals returner. Ford tried to avoid the returner, who called a fair catch, but appeared to smash knees. He went down in obvious pain but walked to the medical tent without assistance.

The Falcons can’t afford any more injuries to its secondary with Joe Burrow carving up the defense through the air.