WATCH: Damiere Byrd takes Marcus Mariota pass for 75 yard touchdown

The Falcons have stuck to the ground through the first half of the Bengals game. At least until Arthur Smith took a deep shot.

Atlanta #Falcons QB Marcus Mariota throws a 75 yard touchdown to Damiere Byrd. #NFL pic.twitter.com/pq7m43zvRR — Justin Time Sports (@JTIMESPORTS) October 23, 2022

Marcus Mariota made a great deep pass to Damiere Byrd, who had yet to catch a pass for the Falcons in the first six weeks of the season. He showed off his speed for an electric touchdown before the end of the half.