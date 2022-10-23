 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Damiere Byrd takes Marcus Mariota pass for 75 yard touchdown

Byrd made his first catch in red and black count.

By Matthew Chambers
Atlanta Falcons v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Falcons have stuck to the ground through the first half of the Bengals game. At least until Arthur Smith took a deep shot.

Marcus Mariota made a great deep pass to Damiere Byrd, who had yet to catch a pass for the Falcons in the first six weeks of the season. He showed off his speed for an electric touchdown before the end of the half.

