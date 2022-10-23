A.J. Terrell ruled out with hamstring injury against Bengals

Atlanta’s corners are dropping like flies. Casey Hayward, Atlanta’s CB2, was put on injured reserve this last week. His backup, Dee Alford, was ruled out for Sunday’s game. Dean Pees was already testing out this team’s depth before an injury to Terrell on Sunday.

On Cincinnati’s second drive, Terrell was in man coverage against Ja’Marr Chase in one of the most interesting matchups of the game. There was limited contact and no clear indication of when the injury occurred, but Terrell grabbed his leg area and limped off the field without assistance.

Terrell left the game against the 49ers early last week due to a hamstring injury. We will have more information on his injury as the game progresses, but some safe speculation would indicate we are probably dealing with a hamstring injury.

The Bengals easily scored on the drive, moving up to 14-0 against Atlanta. The starting corners are now Darren Hall and practice squad elevation Cornell Armstrong. The Falcons need a whole lot of luck to get back in the game.

Update: Terrell was quickly ruled out with a hamstring injury. He will not return against the Bengals.