Falcons vs. Bengals: TE/QB Feleipe Franks active

The Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals enter Sunday’s game in unexpected places. The Falcons followed up another quiet, cap-strapped offseason with few big moves except for notable departures. The Bengals are a young and developing team fresh off of a Super Bowl berth.

Both are 3-3.

The Bengals have been struggling while the Falcons have been surprisingly stout. The Falcons had a decisive win against the San Francisco 49ers preceded by a number of big name inactives for Kyle Shanahan’s team. Sadly, we don’t have the same luck this week as both teams are pretty healthy.

Corner Dee Alford was ruled out a few days ago leaving the Falcons very short on corner with Casey Hayward on injured reserve. Anthony Firsker has been replaced by MyCole Pruitt and will unlikely to be active unless there are some injuries.

Most confusing is Feleipe Franks who continues his active streak and doesn’t get playing time. Franks at this point looks like a better fit on the practice squad vs. the active roster. Smith may have a package for Franks but hasn’t had a chance to pull it out.

The full inactives are below.

CB Dee Alford

OLB Quinton Bell

OL Chuma Edoga

TE Anthony Firkser

DL Matt Dickerson

For the Bengals, there aren’t any notables.

WR Stanley Morgan

LB Logan WIlson

DT Josh Tupou

OT D’Ante Smith

G Jackson Carman

DE Jeff Gunter

No luck for the Falcons this week. If they win, it will have to be against a healthy Bengals team.