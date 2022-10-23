Falcons - Bengals Week 7 open thread

The Falcons have been playing quality football this year, and we’re hoping that continues when they take on the Bengals in just about a half an hour. Cincinnati’s passing attack will challenge this Atlanta secondary, especially with Casey Hayward landing on injured reserve, but the Falcons will turn around and challenge the Bengals with their potent ground game and opportunistic passing attack. If all goes well, Atlanta will be over .500 for the first time in a long while by about 4 p.m.

Please use this as your open thread for the game, and let’s hope Atlanta can emerge from the toughest stretch of their season (at least on paper) with a winning record and genuine playoff hopes.

Go Falcons!