NFL Week 7 game picks from The Falcoholic

Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season kept a lot of interesting narratives going. The New York Giants continued their streak as perhaps the biggest surprise in the league with an upset over the Baltimore Ravens. The New Orleans Saints continued their slump with a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, then followed it up with an implosion on Thursday Night Football against the Arizona Cardinals. A miraculous start for the Dallas Cowboys was halted by the still-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

Week 7’s slate doesn’t feature quite as good a lineup, with only a few truly “good” games—at least on paper. The Atlanta Falcons actually have one of those games, an intriguing matchup between two 3-3 teams against the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals. Another is an interconference matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, who just acquired Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers.

Before we get to the picks, let’s check in on our staff standings.

Dave “The Boss Man” Choate has continued to hold on to his lead, and is still far ahead of the pack at 63% success. Aaron Freeman has taken a stronger hold on second place at 59%. Kevin Knight remains in third place at 56%. The final two spots are still held by Jeanna “Mad Online” Thomas (52%) and Will McFadden (48%).

Speaking of Week 7, here are the staff’s picks. As more writers join in, they’ll appear in the picks below.

What are your thoughts on Week 7’s slate of games? Any particular matchups you’ll be watching?

