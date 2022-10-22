Falcons vs. Bengals: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Falcons are nearly out of a very difficult opening stretch of the season, with the Bengals being all that stands between the team and a stretch of mediocre opponents. Win here and you’re 4-3 and ready to make a tremendous run. Lose here and...well, you’re only 3-4 and still ready to make a great run. A win would be awfully nice, however.

To get there, the Falcons will have to shut down a potent Bengals passing attack and otherwise do what they’ve done so well of late: Run the ball and come up with big stops and big plays on defense. If they can do so, they’ll leave Cincinnati with a victory that will bring them over .500 for the first time in a great many moons.

Here’s what you need to know to watch the game on Sunday.

Atlanta Falcons @ Cincinnati Bengals, Week 7

When: Sunday, October 23, 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Channel: FOX 5 locally; NFL Sunday Ticket nationally

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin, Robert Smith & Jen Hale

Radio: 92.9 The Game; Dave Archer and Wes Durham announcing

Streaming: Atlanta Falcons official app locally

Odds: Once again, Atlanta is an underdog in this one per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Key Questions: Will the Falcons be able to slow down Ja’Marr Chase and the passing attack for Cincinnati? Can Atlanta keep running the ball effectively and dominate time of possession against the Bengals? Will the Falcons get back above .500 for the first time in years?

2022 Falcons regular season schedule (3-3)

Week 1: Loss vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, September 11, 1 p.m. ET

vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, September 11, 1 p.m. ET Week 2: Loss @ Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, September 18, 4:05 p.m. ET

@ Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, September 18, 4:05 p.m. ET Week 3: Win @ Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, September 25, 4:25 p.m. ET

@ Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, September 25, 4:25 p.m. ET Week 4: Win vs. Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 2, 1 p.m. ET

vs. Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 2, 1 p.m. ET Week 5: Loss @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, October 10, 1 p.m. ET

@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, October 10, 1 p.m. ET Week 6: Win vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 16, 1 p.m. ET

vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 16, 1 p.m. ET Week 7: @ Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 23, 1 p.m. ET

Week 8: vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, October 30, 1 p.m. ET

Week 9: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, November 6, 1 p.m. ET

Week 10: @ Carolina Panthers, Thursday Night Football, November 10, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 11: vs. Chicago Bears, Sunday, November 20, 1 p.m. ET

Week 12: @ Washington Commanders, Sunday, November 27, 1 p.m. ET

Week 13: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 4, 1 p.m. ET

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15: @ New Orleans Saints, Sunday, December 18, TBD

Week 16: @ Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, December 24, 1 p.m. ET

Week 17: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, January 1, 1 p.m. ET

Week 18: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD

