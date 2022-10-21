Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell, Mykal Walker will play against Bengals

Friday is upon us as the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals held their final day of practice leading up to their matchup on Sunday. Both teams have been dealing with some injuries during the week, and we now have the best outlook on who will and won’t suit up this weekend.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

CB Isaiah Oliver (shoulder)

LB Mykal Walker (groin)

CB A.J. Terrell (thigh)

LB Ade Ogundeji (shoulder)

DL Ta’Quon Graham (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

N/A

NO PARTICIPATION

DB Dee Alford (hamstring) OUT

WR Jared Bernhardt (groin) OUT

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Markus Bailey (shoulder)

WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip)

WR Tee Higgins (ankle)

TE Hayden Hurst (groin)

NO PARTICIPATION

OT La’el Collins (rest)

DE Jeff Gunter (knee)

DT Josh Tupou (calf)

LB Logan Wilson (shoulder)

For the Falcons, there has been positive news as the team will have A.J. Terrell, Mykal Walker, Isaiah Oliver, Ade Ogundeji, and Ta’Quon Graham on Sunday. The team will be without Dee Alford (hamstring) and Jared Bernhardt (groin), who have both already been ruled out.

The team placed corner Casey Hayward on injured reserve this week with a hand injury, and he’s out indefinitely. Arthur Smith confirmed Michael Rothstein of ESPN’s report on Friday, that Hayward would need surgery and there’s no timetable for his return or if he will return this season. Without Alford and Hayward Sunday, the Falcons will lean heavily on Terrell, Darren Hall, Oliver, and Mike Ford, and may call up a corner from the practice squad.

“I don’t know. I’m not the doctor,” Smith said of Hayward. “He’s got to have surgery. It’s a long season, the longer you play, I guess anything’s possible, right?”

The Bengals have yet to release their injury report for Friday and this section will be updated once they do that.