Falcoholinks: Will injuries be a major factor in Sunday’s game vs. Bengals?

The Falcons are gearing up to take on last year’s AFC representative in the Super Bowl, the Cincinnati Bengals, on Sunday. Both teams are 3-3 so far in the 2022 season, and based on what we’ve seen from both teams to this point, this one could go either way.

Injuries are going to be a factor in this one. Both Dee Alford (hamstring) and Jared Bernhardt (groin) were held out of Thursday’s practice after also sitting on Wednesday, but everyone else who was limited returned to full practice status on Thursday. That’s good news for the Falcons.

For the Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Hayden Hurst, and Markus Bailey all remained limited on Thursday. Friday’s injury reports should give us a much better idea of what both active rosters will look like come Sunday.

Bengals Thursday injury report: We’ll see how these injuries impact the Bengals this week.

What is the Bengals’ offensive identity? Matt Minich at Cincy Jungle digs into the film.

Hayden Hurst revenge game? This will mark the first time Hurst has faced his former team since signing with the Bengals prior to the 2022 season. “I know what I’m capable of doing,” Hurst told ESPN’s Ben Baby. “I just didn’t think I got to show everything in Atlanta.”

The Bengals aren’t looking past the 3-3 Falcons. This is a matchup that could give the Bengals problems, says Dadio Makdook at Cincy Jungle.

The Saints are bad! In what ended up being the most entertaining Thursday Night Football matchup in a hot minute, the Saints fell to the Cardinals with a final score of 42-34, bringing the Falcons’ most hated rivals’ record to 2-5.

The Buccaneers have an identity crisis. Read more from James Yarcho at Bucs Nation.

The Panthers are set to get some “help” at quarterback, But that “help” is Sam Darnold, who’s back from injured reserve, so we’ll see how it goes. Read more from Walker Clement at Cat Scratch Reader.

The Panthers also traded Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers for a boatload of draft picks. Jonathan DeLong at Cat Scratch Reader has all the details at that link.

The mystery of disappearing points in the NFL - Tony Del Genio, Big Blue View

The latest in the Dan Snyder/Washington Commanders saga - Scott Jennings, Hogs Haven

Gentleman’s Playbook breaks the internet with pro athletes’ game day suits - Jeanna Kelley, SB Nation

How NFL defenses are making things harder for opposing quarterbacks - Mark Schofield, SB Nation

Why Urban Meyer should be the UK’s new prime minister - James Dator, SB Nation

Oh, COME ON. Tom Brady says there’s no retirement in his future - Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk

