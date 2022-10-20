NFL Week 7 ‘Thursday Night Football’ game picks and predictions

Six games are in the books for most NFL teams—aside from the four on bye last week—and Week 7 kicks off tonight with a Thursday Night Football matchup between two preseason contenders who have both fallen far short of expectations. The New Orleans Saints (2-4) take on the Arizona Cardinals (2-4) in what, on paper at least, looks like a significantly more entertaining game than what we’ve been subjected to the last two weeks.

Let’s get right to tonight’s pick, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested. At the bottom, I’ll show the rest of the staff’s picks for the game.

Thursday Night Football: New Orleans Saints (2-4) at Arizona Cardinals (2-4)

The pick: Cardinals (-145)

Spread: Cardinals -2.5 | Over/Under: 44 | Moneyline: Cardinals -145, Saints +125

Well, at least this game features two teams who have some hope of moving the ball on offense—though neither has been anywhere close to as good as expected thus far. The Saints will be starting Andy Dalton once again, and I’m not sure if that’s better or worse than Jameis Winston. Meanwhile, the Cardinals just lost Marquise Brown for quite awhile but are getting DeAndre Hopkins back from suspension. I think Hopkins’ return helps spark a good game for Arizona in this one, and they find a way to get the W.

