Falcons v. Browns: Cordarrelle Patterson is active; Jadeveon Clowney inactive

We’ve been tracking Cordarrelle Patterson’s injury closely this week. Patterson hit a career-high rushing game against the Seattle Seahawks, then missed multiple practices during the week. He’s been such an integral part of Atlanta’s offense that his absence would definitely be a significant downgrade for the Falcons.

Thankfully, Patterson is a go! Caleb Huntley was elevated this week, but of course, so was Frank Darby last week and he received minimal snaps. Huntley may be insurance in case Patterson tweaks his knee or if the Falcons go up big on Cleveland.

The full inactives:

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

LB Quinton Bell

OL Chuma Edoga

WR Jared Bernhardt

WR Bryan Edwards

DL Matt Dickerson

Edwards ending up inactive for the second game in a row suggests this is more than simply matchup related. Edwards needs a dramatic turnaround in practice to suit up on Sundays.

For the Browns, multiple starters and big names are out.

QB Kellen Mond

WR Michael Woods II

T Joe Haeg

T Chris Hubbard

DE Jadeveon Clowney

DE Myles Garrett

DT Taven Bryan

We knew Garrett would miss the game after his car accident. Even worse for Cleveland, two more defensive line starters, Clowney and Bryan, are out. The Browns are short 75% of its defensive line starters. You don’t want that to happen against any team, but with Atlanta’s current offense, that’s a big problem.

The Falcons offense should get moving today.