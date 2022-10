Kickoff is in 30 minutes. The Falcons are trying to push their way back to .500 today, while the Browns want to stay right at the top of the AFC North with a win. Atlanta will have to put together their most complete game yet to beat a team with an elite rushing attack, quality passing attack, and good defense, so let’s hope that’s what we see today.

Go Falcons, and use this as your open thread for the game ahead.