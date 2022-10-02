What if the Falcons win/lose against the Cleveland Browns

The Falcons registered their name in the win column for the first time this season in Week 3, and are now looking to make it a streak. They are back home from their two week west coast road trip. Atlanta has taken the first step in overcoming the dreaded 0-2 start to a season, and can be back at .500 come this Sunday evening.

The Cleveland Browns suffered an Atlantaesque blown lead against the Jets in Week 2, but they bounced back with a strong showing against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 3. They come to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium with three extra days of rest, looking to move to 3-1.

Let’s take a look at the circumstances surrounding the Falcons if they beat the Cleveland Browns in Week 4, as well as looking at the scenario if they lose.

If the Falcons win

We will be able to claim momentum and a bounce back after the back-to-back close defeats to start the season. The good vibes and feelings from last week’s win will enhance in the locker and among the fanbase, as this would be Atlanta’s best record after four weeks since 2017, which is also the last time they made the playoffs.

Not that they have played very frequently in that time-period, but this would also be just Atlanta’s second victory against the Browns since 1993. Cleveland is 4-1 in the head-to-head matchups since that year.

The Falcons will be able to move into a tie for first place in the division if the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. Both the Saints and Panthers are also 1-2, meanwhile. I know it’s very early to be talking about division standings, but you can’t be competitive later if you fall too far behind early.

This would be just the second home game the Falcons have won since the start of last season. They are 1-7 in that stretch, and no, I am not counting the win in London. It may have technically counted as a “home game” but was in a true neutral setting.

If the Falcons lose

Among other things, that home record will fall to 1-8 during the Arthur Smith era, and that mark will be off to a 0-2 start this season. Cleveland’s all time head-to-head record against the Birds will also move to 13-3.

The Falcons will begin falling behind the pack right from the get go when it comes to the NFC playoff chase. I will repeat it often this year that it is my job to mention any and all playoff scenarios and divisional implications until the Falcons are eliminated from that contention, no matter how farfetched it seems.

Atlanta will run a gauntlet of games against the Buccaneers, 49ers and Bengals — all of whom were playoff teams last season — in the three weeks immediately following this one. Going into that stretch at 1-3 could see the train fall off the tracks in a hurry.