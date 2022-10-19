Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell, Mykal Walker limited in Wednesday’s practice

It’s the start of a new week, as the Atlanta Falcons prepare to go on the road and face the Cincinnati Bengals. The Falcons are 3-3 after securing a victory last week, but it was not without some injuries as the team has its largest injury report of the season following Wednesday’s practice. Let’s take a look.

FULL PARTICIPATION

CB Isaiah Oliver (shoulder)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Mykal Walker (groin)

CB A.J. Terrell (thigh)

LB Ade Ogundeji (shoulder)

DL Ta’Quon Graham (knee)

NO PARTICIPATION

DB Dee Alford (hamstring)

WR Jared Bernhardt (groin)

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Markus Bailey (shoulder)

WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip)

WR Tee Higgins (ankle)

TE Hayden Hurst (groin)

NO PARTICIPATION

OT La’el Collins (rest)

DE Jeff Gunter (knee)

DT Josh Tupou (calf)

LB Logan Wilson (shoulder)

As mentioned, the Falcons have the largest injury report that they’ve had to kick off a week this season. News came on Tuesday that the team would be without starting corner Casey Hayward, who was placed on injured reserve. So it’s worth keeping an eye on fellow corners AJ Terrell and Dee Alford, who are a little banged up to start the week. Also, linebacker Mykal Walker, who was absent in the Week 6 victory, was limited on Wednesday.

For the Bengals, they had two of their offensive weapons limited in receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Hayden Hurst will face the Falcons for the first time since his departure, but was also limited on Wednesday. It’s early in the week still, so we will continue to monitor the health of both teams.