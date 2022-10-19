Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Wednesday, Oct. 19

You know we’ve got the links hot ‘n ready for your Wednesday mornin’. Read on for today’s edition of Falcoholinks and get caught up news and views you may have missed.

Casey Hayward hits IR

The team was concerned that cornerback Casey Hayward’s injury might be of the long-term variety, and those fears were founded as he landed on injured reserve yesterday. The Falcons did some additional roster shifting, with tight end MyCole Pruitt being added to the active squad.

Cornerback Darren Hall will slide in in place of Hayward, who looks to miss multiple weeks.

Road dogs again

The Falcons have yet to be favored in the opening odds this season, and despite the win, that trend continued ahead of Sunday’s tilt against the Bengals. The Falcons (who are 6-0 against the spread this season), opened as six-point underdogs against Cincinnati, another team that seems to have found its stride.

What we learned

So what did we learn from the Falcons’ 28-14 win over the 49ers? Our Will McFadden has got you covered on the prime takeaways from Sunday.