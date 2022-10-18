 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Falcons sign TE MyCole Pruitt to the active roster

After catching his first touchdown of the season against the 49ers in Week 6, the Falcons elected to sign TE MyCole Pruitt to the active roster. Pruitt spent the first six weeks of the season on the practice squad, but had been elevated in Weeks 5 & 6.

By Kevin Knight
San Francisco 49ers v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons got a big upset win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and one of the catalysts of that victory was a clutch touchdown catch by tight end MyCole Pruitt on the opening drive. Pruitt signed with Atlanta in training camp and impressed quickly in the preseason, but didn’t wind up making the final 53-man roster. Instead, Pruitt signed to the practice squad, where he spent the first six weeks of the season.

It appears Pruitt has finally played his way onto the team, as the Falcons are signing him to the active roster on Tuesday.

With Kyle Pitts missing Week 5’s game against the Bucs, Pruitt was a elevated to the active roster as a reserve. He impressed as a blocker and was elevated once again in Week 6, this time over fellow tight end Anthony Firkser. With a TD catch and another week of stellar blocking, it appears Pruitt may have surpassed Firkser on the depth chart and possibly taken his roster spot.

As of publication, no corresponding move has been announced, but we’ll update the story when we hear something.

