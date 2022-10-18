Falcons sign TE MyCole Pruitt to the active roster

The Atlanta Falcons got a big upset win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and one of the catalysts of that victory was a clutch touchdown catch by tight end MyCole Pruitt on the opening drive. Pruitt signed with Atlanta in training camp and impressed quickly in the preseason, but didn’t wind up making the final 53-man roster. Instead, Pruitt signed to the practice squad, where he spent the first six weeks of the season.

It appears Pruitt has finally played his way onto the team, as the Falcons are signing him to the active roster on Tuesday.

Falcons have signed veteran tight end MyCole Pruitt to the active roster from their practice squad, per a league source. #Falcons @PFN365 Pruitt has one touchdown this season. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 18, 2022

With Kyle Pitts missing Week 5’s game against the Bucs, Pruitt was a elevated to the active roster as a reserve. He impressed as a blocker and was elevated once again in Week 6, this time over fellow tight end Anthony Firkser. With a TD catch and another week of stellar blocking, it appears Pruitt may have surpassed Firkser on the depth chart and possibly taken his roster spot.

