Falcons hit the road as 6-point underdogs against the Bengals

The Atlanta Falcons (3-3) are fresh off a win over the San Francisco 49ers, and they look to notch another in the win column when they head to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals (3-3). The Falcons now sit even in the win/loss column, and should they succeed in Cincy, will sport a winning record for the first time since 2017 — an unreal stat.

The Falcons’ win over the Niners was a complete effort in all phases. The offense was methodical behind quarterback Marcus Mariota. the defense showed its penchant for opportunistic plays, and special teams continually put the team in a position to succeed. In some ways it was a culmination of Arthur Smith’s vision, but that performance still sees them entering enemy territory as six-point underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Bengals have experienced a confounding season, one that has them at an even 3-3 record but falling far behind the expectations placed on a franchise that participated in the Super Bowl last year. Nevertheless, the Burrow-Chase connection is a potent threat, and the tandem combined for 132 yards in the air and two touchdowns in Cincy’s win over the Saints on Sunday.

Atlanta will likely be shorthanded in the secondary come game time, as both cornerbacks A.J. Terrell and Casey Hayward were forced from action early against the 49ers. Terrell’s injury doesn’t appear to be one of concern, but Hayward’s is one to keep an eye on.

The Falcons will need to be stout in the defensive backfield if the hope to put a dent in the Burrow-Chase production.