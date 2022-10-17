NFL Week 6 ‘Monday Night Football’ game picks and predictions

Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books except for tonight’s game, and it was another week chock full of upsets and surprising outcomes. The headliner for us was obviously the Atlanta Falcons upset win over the San Francisco 49ers, and what a game that was. We also saw every other NFC South team lose, most notably the Tampa Bay Buccaneers falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Oh, and the New York Jets upset the Green Bay Packers on the road.

To wrap up this week, we’ll once again be subjected to the Denver Broncos (2-3) in primetime. They take on the AFC West-rival Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) in what will hopefully be a more entertaining game than the last one that involved Russell Wilson. At least the Chargers should be able to provide some entertainment, if all else fails.

Let’s get right to tonight’s picks, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested. At the bottom, I’ll show the rest of the staff’s picks for the game.

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

Monday Night Football: Denver Broncos (2-3) at Los Angeles Chargers (3-2)

The pick: Chargers (-200)

Spread: Chargers -4 | Over/Under: 45.5 | Moneyline: Chargers -200, Broncos +170

We’ve got back-to-back AFC West rivalry games in Monday Night Football, but I seriously doubt this one will be able to hold a candle to Week 5’s tremendous Chiefs-Raiders game. Instead, we’ve got the beleaguered Broncos who are reeling from a series of injuries matched up with the hot-and-cold Chargers, who are dealing with their own issues. You can’t trust either of these teams, but I think Los Angeles is just better overall. Go Chargers.

Staff picks

What are your picks and predictions for tonight’s Monday Night Football matchups?

