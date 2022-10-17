Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, Oct. 17

Week 6 was a win, but also a reminder of what could have been. The Falcons find themselves tied with the Bucs atop the NFC South, sitting at an even 3-3. But were it not for a choke job in Week 1 and a referee robbery in Week 5, this team could easily be 5-1. They’re certainly better than their record indicates, and have shown that they can take the fight to their opponent — even with their backs against the wall.

It’s a different Falcons team than years past, but the Falcoholinks? Ah, they remain the same.

Falcons - Niners recap

The Falcons topped the visiting 49ers 28-14, bringing their season record to 3-3 and moving into a tie atop the NFC South. The Falcons never looked at risk of dropping this one, but unfortunately, they lost a few players to injury in the process.

The Falcons hit the road to face the Bengals next Sunday, so hopefully there will be some progress on the injury front.

Injuries

A trio of injuries to watch as the Falcons move through practice week, as cornerback A.J. Terrell, cornerback Casey Hayward, and defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham all left the game.

Terrell exited after pulling up and grabbing his hamstring. He was seen jogging along the sidelines with no apparent limitations, but it’s definitely not a good sign for the Falcons if his status is in question against the Bengals.

Hayward appeared to pick up a shoulder knock after a tackle attempt on wide receiver Deebo Samuel in the fourth quarter.

Graham had to be helped off the field after being stepped on in the third quarter. He was evaluated for a knee injury.

The Falcoholic Live postgame special

Need to re-live that win? Of course ya do. The gang from The Falcoholic Live got together to discuss Atlanta’s 28-14 win over San Francisco, and if you happened to miss the live broadcast, the replay is available in its entirety right here.