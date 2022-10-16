Casey Hayward questionable with shoulder injury after tackle attempt on Deebo Samuel

The Falcons are trying to hold onto its commanding 28-14 lead over the San Francisco 49ers and stop a surging Jimmy Garoppollo offense late in the 4th quarter, but injuries sure aren’t helping.

Early in the third quarter, starting corner AJ Terrell pulled up lame with a hamstring injury and has not returned despite a questionable designation. Defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham got stepped on and needed help to get off the field. Now Atlanta’s other outside corner, Casey Hayward, left the field after a tackle attempt on Deebo Samuel.

For his part, Samuel had no desire to be tackled. He was running angry after the 49ers nearly forgot he was on the team the first three quarters. Hayward tried to hold on as best as he could but Samuel essentially ran right through the attempt.

It isn’t clear exactly where/what Hayward injured but his arm/shoulder area would make a lot of sense. He walked very slowly off of the field and went straight to the locker room. It seems unlikely Hayward would return for Sunday’s remaining few minutes.

Update: Hayward was quickly ruled questionable with a shoulder injury.