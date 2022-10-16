Kyle Pitts scores first American touchdown against 49ers

Few players have frustrated the fantasy football community more than Kyle Pitts. The “Unicorn” was the highest drafted tight end in NFL history thanks to his unmatched athleticism and elite pass catching skills. Since being drafted, the Falcons lost Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and Russell Gage, which should theoretically have opened things up dramatically for the sophomore tight end.

That hasn’t happened yet, with only a few elite performances with Pitts’ usage seemingly determined by game flow. Still surprising is that Pitts had only one touchdown in his first 21 career games, way back in the London game against the Jets. More frustrating was the fact that thanks to the conversion rate, his London touchdown was only worth 5.4 points and it got stuck in customs.

Sunday was a new opportunity and Marcus Mariota tossed his first touchdown pass to a tight end.

Not Pitts.

MyCole Pruitt with a hell of a promotion this week pic.twitter.com/792tI8dKRx — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) October 16, 2022

MyCole Pruitt played last week and was again elevated from the practice squad. But then in the third quarter, something very beautiful happened.

The wait is over, Kyle Pitts catches his first NFL touchdown in America and at MBS ‼️



: FOX || NFL+ #SFvsATL || #DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/C4ULGavB88 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 16, 2022

Pitts scored his first touchdown in America and in the Mercedes-Benz stadium. And he was definitely feeling himself on the celebration.

Interesting tidbit: Kyle Shanahan traded away a billion picks move up to 3rd overall in the 2021 NFL draft. He took Trey Lance who is now on injured reserve. Pitts fell to the Falcons and helped ice out a likely win.