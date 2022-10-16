Ta’Quon Graham helped off field, questionable with knee injury

The Falcons are struggling with some injuries in their surprising performance against the San Francisco 49ers. Atlanta has pushed to an unpredictable 28-14 point lead against a nicked up San Fran team, and has at nearly all times looked like the better team.

Earlier in the third quarter, AJ Terrell left with an apparent hamstring injury. Later in the third quarter, Grady Jarrett’s counterpart Ta’Quon Graham was stepped on and had to be carried off to get to the blue medical tent. Graham has been one of many under-the-radar players contributing to an improved Atlanta defense. Graham has been cleaning up in the run game, and received a lot of accolades for better clearing things up for Jarrett, who is having a career season.

Graham was quickly deemed questionable to return with a knee injury. While we all know the tricky thing about leads in Atlanta, the team may be thinking about holding Graham and Terrell out the rest of the game out of an abundance of caution.