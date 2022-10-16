AJ Terrell questionable to return after hamstring injury

Atlanta’s star corner A.J. Terrell was covering Ray-Ray McCloud deep at the start of the third quarter when he grabbed his right hamstring. The play was luckily an incompletion but Atlanta appeared to lose its top corner in the process. He walked off under his own power before head coach Arthur Smith strongly suggested he not do that. Terrell, favoring his hamstring, dropped to the ground and trainers came in, allowing the defense some time to get its bearings.

Terrell went directly to the blue medical tent, again, under his own power and didn’t appear to be in much pain. Initial results must have been good as Terrell appeared to be warming up on the sideline.

The defense has relied on its strong secondary this season, but there’s not a ton of depth behind Terrell and Casey Hayward. Expect to see more Dee Alford, Isaiah Oliver (who picked off Jimmy Garoppollo at the end of the 2nd half), and Mike Ford and Darren Hall rounding out the depth chart.

Update: Terrell was deemed questionable to return with his hamstring injury but did not return on the following series.