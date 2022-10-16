Falcons vs. 49ers inactives: Pitts in, Bosa out

The Falcons face a good opportunity against the San Francisco 49ers to get things back on track. The team has played well, and not to discount the worst officiating ever seen, it is still 2-3. The 49ers are on the road and beat up with a slew of big names not playing on Sunday. This is a great opportunity to take advantage of an interesting match up and move to .500.

With a loss, Atlanta’s outlook is much different. Dropping to 2-4, Atlanta’s odds of doing anything competitive drop significantly.

The good news? Occasionally-used unicorn Kyle Pitts is back after missing the Tampa game with a hamstring injury. His return opens up a lot of things on offense, but more importantly, provides a much-needed explosive pass catcher to a struggling passing offense.

The bad news? Ade Ogundeji, the impressive young linebacker taking about half of the defensive snaps, is out. Look for DeAngelo Malone to get a healthy number of snaps today.

Also notable? Nickel Isaiah Oliver is finally back in the lineup after an injury last year shortened a standout season. The Falcons are sitting Anthony Firkser in place of MyCole Pruitt, who looked really good last week. If Pruitt keeps it up, he may be taking Firkser’s roster spot. Feleipe Franks is inexplicably active.

The official inactives are below:

ILB Mykal Walker

S Erik Harris

OL Chuma Edoga

WR Jared Bernhardt

TE Anthony Firkser

OLB Ade Ogundeji

For the 49ers, the inactives list may as well be its Pro Bowl candidates. This is likely the worst inactives I have ever seen.

DL Arik Armstead

DE Nick Bosa

WR Danny Gray

TE Tyler Kroft

DB Jimmie Ward

T Trent Williams

Armstead and Bosa are impact starters along the defensive line, and DT Javon Kinlaw was already ruled out earlier in the week. Trent Williams is a legit Hall of Fame tackle. The 49ers are more beat up that Cleveland two weeks back.

If you are looking for a reason to feel optimistic from the inactives, you found it.