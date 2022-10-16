Falcons - 49ers Week 6 open thread

We’re a half hour away from kickoff. The 2-3 Falcons have kept it close in every game thus far and will likely be in this one until the end, where they’ll hopefully notch their third win of the season. This is a feisty, competitive Falcons teams leaning heavily on a capable ground game, an opportunistic if inconsistent passing attack, and very opportunistic defense led by the great Grady Jarrett.

Standing in their way is a Kyle Shanahan-coached 49ers team that stands at 3-2 and looks like one of the NFC’s best, most balanced squads. They’ll be missing some high-end starters in this one and are on the road, so Atlanta’s best can knock them off. The question is whether we’ll get that, and whether the Falcons will manage their most complete effort yet against perhaps the most complete team they’ve yet faced.

As always, this is your open thread for the game, so use it to yell, cheer, and otherwise comment all afternoon long.

Go Falcons!