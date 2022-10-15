Report: Kyle Pitts is expected to play in Week 6 vs. 49ers

The Atlanta Falcons may receive some welcome news on the injury front ahead of their Week 6 clash against the San Francisco 49ers, with star tight end Kyle Pitts expected to make his return to the lineup.

Pitts missed Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a hamstring injury, but Jordan Schultz reports that he is on track to play this week despite technically being a game-time decision.

While I’m told he’s technically a “game-time decision,” Pitts - who missed Week 5 due to a hamstring - is on track for tomorrow after a good week of rehab/treatment. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 15, 2022

Pitts popped up on the injury report on Wednesday last week with a hamstring issue, and ended up not practicing at all before being quickly ruled out for the Buccaneers game. This week, he registered three consecutive limited practices which put him on track to play, although the team would like to first see how he reacts in pregame warm ups.

Pitts’ campaign thus far has not been as statistically prolific as many expected following a rookie season that saw him total 1,026 receiving yards, the second-highest total ever for a rookie tight end.

He is currently third on the team with 10 catches and third with 150 receiving yards, trailing Drake London and Olamide Zaccheaus in both categories, and is still looking for his first touchdown. His 22 targets check in at second behind London, but 32% of those passes thrown his way have been deemed as “off target”, which is the highest mark in the league:

Highest 'off-target' rates:



32% - Kyle Pitts

29% - Darnell Mooney

23% - Jahan Dotson

22% - DJ Moore, Nico Collins

21% - Drake London, Elijah Moore

19% - Davante Adams (this explains a lot )

18% - Rashod Bateman, Dalton Schultz

17% - Jerry Jeudy, Darren Waller, Marquise Brown — Jacob Gibbs (@jagibbs_23) October 12, 2022

Pitts, to his credit, has been a very effective decoy and has improved as a blocker, helping open lanes for Atlanta’s top five rushing attack. The production will likely come as the season rolls on. He will be a welcome re-addition to the starting lineup, as the Birds face a San Francisco 49ers team that is first in the league in scoring defense, allowing a meager 12.2 points per game.