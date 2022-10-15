How to watch Falcons - 49ers in Week 6

The Falcons are questing to get back to .500, and once again it’s an opponent with a tough defense and good-enough offense to give them fits. The 49ers are coming to town while Atlanta dons the red helmets, and Atlanta would like to both avenge last year’s ugly loss to San Francisco and put themselves back on track for their first winning season since 2017.

It won’t be easy, even though the 49ers are going to be missing a few key players on Sunday, because this is a well-coached and dangerous team. It also doesn’t feel at all impossible, given that Atlanta is a more competitive team by far than they have been in recent memory, and because the red helmets have some anti-49ers magic in them, I hope.

Here’s how you can watch Sunday to see how this one turns out.

Atlanta Falcons vs. San Francisco 49ers, Week 6

When: Sunday, October 16, 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Channel: FOX 5 locally; NFL Sunday Ticket nationally

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth & Kristina Pink

Radio: 92.9 The Game; Dave Archer and Wes Durham announcing

Streaming: Atlanta Falcons official app locally

Odds: Atlanta’s a 6 point underdog at home.

Key Questions: Without their defensive signal caller in Mykal Walker, how will the Falcons’ defense fare against a capable 49ers offense, especially rookie Troy Andersen? Will the Falcons have Kyle Pitts back, and can they finally get the passing attack rolling in earnest against a 49ers defense that’s weaker on the back end than the front? Hell, can Atlanta win against a tough opponent and get back to .500?

2022 Falcons regular season schedule (2-3)

Week 1: Loss vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, September 11, 1 p.m. ET

vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, September 11, 1 p.m. ET Week 2: Loss @ Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, September 18, 4:05 p.m. ET

@ Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, September 18, 4:05 p.m. ET Week 3: Win @ Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, September 25, 4:25 p.m. ET

@ Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, September 25, 4:25 p.m. ET Week 4: Win vs. Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 2, 1 p.m. ET

vs. Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 2, 1 p.m. ET Week 5: Loss @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, October 10, 1 p.m. ET

@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, October 10, 1 p.m. ET Week 6: vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 16, 1 p.m. ET

Week 7: @ Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 23, 1 p.m. ET

Week 8: vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, October 30, 1 p.m. ET

Week 9: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, November 6, 1 p.m. ET

Week 10: @ Carolina Panthers, Thursday Night Football, November 10, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 11: vs. Chicago Bears, Sunday, November 20, 1 p.m. ET

Week 12: @ Washington Commanders, Sunday, November 27, 1 p.m. ET

Week 13: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 4, 1 p.m. ET

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15: @ New Orleans Saints, Sunday, December 18, TBD

Week 16: @ Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, December 24, 1 p.m. ET

Week 17: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, January 1, 1 p.m. ET

Week 18: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD

