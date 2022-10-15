NFL Week 6 game picks from The Falcoholic

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season featured some very good games and some very controversial officiating. Atlanta Falcons fans are well aware of the disastrous way “roughing the passer” was enforced this week, as are Kansas City Chiefs fans. In terms of good games, we saw the Philadelphia Eagles hold on against the Arizona Cardinals, the Baltimore Ravens narrowly defeat the Cincinnati Bengals, and the New York Giants upset the Green Bay Packers in London.

Week 6’s slate definitely presents a few more immediately interesting games, with a big headliner. Unfortunately, it’s not a primetime game—have to make sure the Cowboys are seen as much as possible, after all—but we do get to watch the Buffalo Bills (4-1) take on the Chiefs (4-1) in the afternoon slot. Then there’s the aforementioned Sunday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) and the Eagles (4-1).

Before we get to the picks, let’s check in on our staff standings.

Dave “The Boss Man” Choate continues to crush the competition with a 63% percentage. Aaron Freeman has taken a slight lead over Kevin Knight, 56% to 55%, for second place. Jeanna “Mad Online” Thomas is still just a few picks behind in fourth place, while Will McFadden is still at the bottom.

Speaking of Week 6, here are the staff’s picks. As more writers join in, they’ll appear in the picks below.

What are your thoughts on Week 5’s slate of games? Any particular matchups you’ll be watching?

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.