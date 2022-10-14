Falcons injury report: Kyle Pitts questionable, Mykal Walker ruled out vs. 49ers

Friday is upon us, which means it’s the final day of practice for both the Atlanta Falcons and their Week 6 opponent, the San Francisco 49ers. The Falcons are set to host the 49ers on Sunday, while wearing their throwback red helmets, which they’ve been donning throughout the week in practice.

The Falcons have had some big names on the injury report, which we’ve kept an eye on over the last few days, and today we have injury designations for both teams heading into the weekend. Unfortunately, we won’t see Mykal Walker Sunday, and Kyle Pitts and Elijah Wilkinson are question marks.

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

EDGE Ade Ogundeji (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

LG Elijah Wilkinson (knee) QUESTIONABLE

NO PARTICIPATION

LB Mykal Walker (groin) OUT

FULL PARTICIPATION

RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle)

CB Deommodore Lenoir (wrist)

RB Jeff Wilson (shoulder)

K Robbie Gould (left knee)

WR Danny Gray (illness)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OL Aaron Banks (knee) QUESTIONABLE

TE Tyler Kroft (knee) QUESTIONABLE

DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring)

DL Samson Ebukam (Achilles)

NO PARTICIPATION

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) OUT

DL Nick Bosa (groin) QUESTIONABLE

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee) OUT

CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee) OUT

DB Jimmie Ward (hand) OUT

T Trent Williams (ankle) OUT

As mentioned, we received injury designations following Friday and for the Falcons, three players are questionable to play on Sunday. Kyle Pitts (hamstring), Ade Ogundeji (shoulder), and Elijah Wilkinson (knee) will be game-time decisions. If Pitts can’t go, the Falcons will lean heavily on Parker Hesse and Feleipe Franks at tight end again, while Colby Gossett would start for Wilkinson. Ogundeji will likely be replaced by a combination of Arnold Ebiketie, Quinton Bell, and DeAngelo Malone if he can’t go.

We do know for certain though that linebacker Mykal Walker, who has been wearing the green sticker for the Falcons, will be out after not practicing all week. Troy Andersen will be playing a significant role in his absence, while Nate Landman and maybe Nick Kwiatkoski will also see increased snaps.

The 49ers will be without a plethora of talent as Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), Javon Kinlaw (knee), Emmanuel Moseley (knee), Jimmie Ward (hand), and Trent Williams (ankle) have all been ruled out. Nick Bosa, who is one of the better pass rushers in the league, is listed as questionable and will be a name worth watching on Sunday as inactives are announced.

The upshot is that both teams are banged up for a big matchup. We’ll hope to see Pitts, Ogundeji, and Wilkinson.