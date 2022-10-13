Falcons injury report: Mykal Walker remains out on Thursday

The week is moving along, as the Atlanta Falcons prepare to host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. We already know that the Falcons will be without their starting running back Cordarrelle Patterson, but they had some other names pop up on the injury report to start the week which are worth monitoring.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring)

EDGE Ade Ogundeji (shoulder)

LG Elijah Wilkinson (knee)

NO PARTICIPATION

LB Mykal Walker (groin)

P Bradley Pinion (personal matter)

FULL PARTICIPATION

RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle)

CB Deommodore Lenoir (wrist)

RB Jeff Wilson (shoulder)

K Robbie Gould (left knee)

WR Danny Gray (illness)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OL Aaron Banks (knee)

TE Tyler Kroft (knee)

DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring)

DL Samson Ebukam (Achilles)

NO PARTICIPATION

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

DL Nick Bosa (groin)

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee)

DB Jimmie Ward (hand)

T Trent Williams (ankle)

There weren’t a lot of changes made to the injury report on Thursday. The most notable was that left guard Elijah Wilkinson, who has been dealing with a knee injury, was upgraded from a “did not practice” to limited on Thursday. That would seem to be a good sign that Wilkinson will be available to start on Sunday. Additionally, tight end Kyle Pitts remains limited and is hopeful to play against the 49ers.

Speaking of the 49ers, they have quite the long injury report. The team has been without some key starters on defense this week, as it’s looking unlikely that defensive end Nick Bosa will suit up against the Falcons. We’ll have a better idea as game designations are handed out following Friday’s practice, but Atlanta may catch a break and face a weakened San Francisco defense.